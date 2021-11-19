Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Kenton County’s first bestiality case started as child porn investigation

Kentucky made bestiality a felony in 2019.
A man faces child porn and bestiality charges in Kenton County.
A man faces child porn and bestiality charges in Kenton County.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Courtney King
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warning: Some may find the content of this story disturbing.

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Prosecutors are pursuing the county’s first-ever bestiality case in Kenton County.

The case comes more than two years after sexual crimes against an animal became illegal by statute in Kentucky in June 2019.

A Kenton County Grand Jury indicted Bennett Couch on six charges of child pornography on Thursday.

Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders says Couch was arrested in August after a search warrant led investigators to discover disturbing images.

“An individual in Fort Mitchell was uploading child pornography to a Tumblr account,” Sanders explained. “This Tumblr account was a blog titled ‘Naughty Confessions Only.’

The grand jury also indicted Couch on one count of sexual crimes against an animal.

Sanders says a search warrant on Couch’s electronic devices led investigators to pursue the charge.

“It involved sexual acts that Bennett Couch was observed engaging in with a dog,” the prosecutor said. “The officers determined those images were filmed here in Kenton County.”

Sanders says this is a rare case and the first of its kind to be prosecuted in the county.

“It’s kind of surprising that engaging with sex acts with an animal wasn’t a felony until [2019,]” Sanders said. “But it is now.”

Jail records show Couch was booked into Kenton County Jail as a female but, according to his defense attorney, he identifies as a male.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for the charges. His next court date is Dec. 3.

This is not Northern Kentucky’s first bestiality case. In November 2020, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a man and woman had pleaded guilty to bestiality charges.

Court documents alleged the two had engaged in sexual contact with a dog and/or aided another person to engage in sexual contact with a dog.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows moments Blue Ash police find young girl when responding to possible overdose
Video shows moments Blue Ash police find young girl when responding to possible overdose
A driver is dead in a single-vehicle crash on Tylersville Road west of Oho Bypass 4 early...
Driver killed in Butler County crash, police say
At the top of the video, what appears to be an animal, possibly a black bear, is walking off...
Black bear possibly spotted in Warren County: WATCH
Family heartbroken, seeking justice after man shot in Northside dies
Police make murder arrest in Northside shooting that killed handyman
A general view of the new Amazon 4-star store in Bluewater shopping centre, Kent, England,...
Coming soon: Ohio’s first Amazon store planned for Kenwood Towne Center

Latest News

Cincinnati police have trouble lassoing little ‘Oinker’
Cincinnati police officers detain squealy pig in Bond Hill [video]
Cincinnati police have trouble lassoing little ‘Oinker’
Cincinnati police have trouble lassoing little ‘Oinker’
Photo: Cincinnati Fire Department Facebook page/file
City of Cincinnati rationing diesel across all departments, including essential services
Officer kills dog to protect K9 officer being attacked in Avondale
Officer kills dog to protect K9 officer being attacked in Avondale