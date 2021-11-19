Miami University hit with flu outbreak

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Miami University is seeing an outbreak of the flu, according to the Butler County General Health District.

As of Thursday, the school had 174 cases of Influenza A at the university, the health district said.

The Butler County General Health District said anytime there are more than two cases of a disease, it is considered an outbreak.

Miami University released the following statement:

“We, like other universities across the country, are experiencing an uptick in the flu during flu season. As the CDC has warned, we should expect a severe flu season.

“We are happy to share that we have seen an increase in the number of people getting flu vaccines this fall. The university breaks next Tuesday for Thanksgiving.”

Butler County General Health District did not say if anyone had to be hospitalized.

