Nurse aide convicted in Warren Co. now accused of rape, sexual battery in Butler Co.

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After pleading guilty to charges in Warren County, a nurse aide is now accused of similar crimes in Butler County.

Godbless Uwadiegwu, 59, already pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition in Warren County. That is where the nurse aide was accused of having sexual contact with at least two patients in two different facilities: Traditions of Deerfield and Otterbein SeniorLife in Maineville.

A local woman, who requested to remain anonymous to protect her family’s privacy, said she came face-to-face with Uwadiegwu at a memory care facility in January 2021.

She said she arrived for a window visit with her 89-year-old mother, who has dementia, and was stunned by what she saw.

“When I pulled up, the shade was open. The lights were on, and I see my mother sitting on the side of the bed with who I know now is Godbless, and she was naked,” the 89-year-old’s daughter said.

According to that woman, when confronted, Uwadiegwu did not explain what he had been doing and instead tried to calm her down by changing the subject of the conversation.

“He even said, ‘Your mother is a Christian woman,’ and I said, ‘Yes,’ and he said, ‘Well I just want you to know I’ve been praying with her,’” the woman said. “What I realize now is that he was manipulating the conversation because I was really upset.”

Uwadiegwu is now accused of rape, sexual battery and several other charges in Butler County.

Hamilton police records allege that in 2018 he had sexual contact with a victim who could not resist or give consent because of a mental or physical condition.

The other report, from Middletown police, is from 2013. That victim stated that she was friends with Uwadiegwu and said that he was pushing to become her home health provider when he sexually assaulted her. The report states Uwadiegwu was with Hope Home Health Care at the time.

“You just really don’t know, and I was angry, and I thought I was gonna be sick. I don’t care how old you are, what age you are, for somebody to take advantage of anyone like that, they need to be punished,” the 89-year-old’s daughter said.

The woman who spoke with FOX19 NOW said she may never know whether her mother was a victim of Uwadiegwu, but she wants to see justice served.

“To me, it’s even more horrific if he’s not prosecuted, if something doesn’t happen to him, because that’s just kind of confirming that the elderly, the people who have memory loss, dementia, really don’t matter,” she said.

Another woman, who stated that she worked with Uwadiegwu at a care facility for a time, says that some of their female residents had requested that Uwadiegwu not take care of them.

Uwadiegwu has not been sentenced in Warren County.

