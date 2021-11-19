Remains of Mt. Orab native killed in Korean War to be buried in hometown

MT. ORAB, Ohio (WXIX) - A Mt. Orab, Ohio native killed in the Korean War will have remains buried at Mount Orab Cemetery decades after his death.

Army Cpl. Kenneth R. Foreman was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, following an attack by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, according to the U.S. Army Human Resources Command.

At just 19 years old, Cpl. Foreman’s were not recovered.

Nearly 70 years later in July of 2018, his remains were turned over by North Korea following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.

Cpl. Foreman was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on June 7, 2021.

His burial service will take place at Mount Orab Cemetery on Dec. 2, 2021, exactly 71 years from when he was reported missing.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War, U.S. Army Human Resources Command reports.

