Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Remains of Mt. Orab native killed in Korean War to be buried in hometown

Army Cpl. Kenneth R. Foreman was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment,...
Army Cpl. Kenneth R. Foreman was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.(U.S. Army Human Resources Command)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. ORAB, Ohio (WXIX) - A Mt. Orab, Ohio native killed in the Korean War will have remains buried at Mount Orab Cemetery decades after his death.

Army Cpl. Kenneth R. Foreman was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, following an attack by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, according to the U.S. Army Human Resources Command.

At just 19 years old, Cpl. Foreman’s were not recovered.

Nearly 70 years later in July of 2018, his remains were turned over by North Korea following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.

Cpl. Foreman was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on June 7, 2021.

His burial service will take place at Mount Orab Cemetery on Dec. 2, 2021, exactly 71 years from when he was reported missing.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War, U.S. Army Human Resources Command reports.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows moments Blue Ash police find young girl when responding to possible overdose
Video shows moments Blue Ash police find young girl when responding to possible overdose
A driver is dead in a single-vehicle crash on Tylersville Road west of Oho Bypass 4 early...
Driver killed in Butler County crash identified
Trevor Stigall
Man armed with pickax forces victim to ATM, court docs say
CPD K9 officer Ciaran was taken to the veterinarian with minor injuries.
Officer kills dog to protect K9 officer being attacked in Avondale
The man had been held in jail since being charged in January. After Tuesday’s not guilty...
Man accused of raping transgender women not guilty of all charges

Latest News

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and two other state attorneys general are suing to try to stop...
Ohio leads states’ lawsuit against new federal deportation policy
E-sports player on verge of becoming pro following MVP performance
E-sports player on verge of becoming pro following MVP performance
Kenton County prosecuting first case of animal sex crimes
Kenton County prosecuting first case of animal sex crimes
Nurse aid now accused of rape in Butler County
Nurse aid now accused of rape in Butler County