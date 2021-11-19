Report details decades of sexual harassment at Hebrew Union College

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation at Hebrew Union College found credible allegations of sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct going back decades, including sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

The report calls out the school’s Cincinnati campus, where Reform Judaism was founded more than 140 years ago, as the center of an “old boys’ club” mentality.

The school’s board of governors commissioned the report earlier this year after allegations surfaced on social media concerning a recently deceased and well-known professor, Dr. Michael Cook.

The board hired Morgan Lewis, a multinational law firm headquartered in Philadelphia, to look into the allegations against Cook as well as other information brought to the board’s attention.

The investigation lasted five months, during which Morgan Lewis reviewed hundreds of documents alleging misconduct and conducted interviews with 170 witnesses, victims and survivors of alleged mistreatment.

The board released the 37-page report this week. It is included in full at the bottom of this story.

Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, called the findings “painful and deeply concerning.”

The report recounts “serious and credible allegations of gender and other forms of discrimination, sexual harassment, favoritism, intolerance, and disrespect occurring over decades,” said Board Chair Sue Neuman Hochberg.

The report supplements Hochberg’s list with allegations of LGBTQ+ discrimination, racial discrimination and bullying.

Both men and women described gender discrimination or bias they experienced or witnessed. “The most prevalent comment we heard was of a ‘good old boys’ mindset across all of HUC’s campuses,” the report reads.

Of HUC’s four campuses—the others being in New York, Los Angeles and Jerusalem—the report criticizes the Cincinnati campus as being uniquely discriminatory.

“Former students and faculty noted that historically, there were very few openly gay students who elected to go to the Cincinnati campus and that there are fewer female faculty members there than on other campuses due to a reported history of gender discrimination,” the report reads.

The sexual harassment allegations “ranged from forcible sexual touching to off-color jokes and comments about breasts and penis size,” the report says. “While the more serious allegations concern conduct occurring before 2000, we also heard about more recent harassment and boundary-crossing behavior. Numerous students told us that they did not report sexual harassment to faculty or the administration because they feared retaliation.”

Sexual harassment allegations were made against Cook as well as former faculty members Dr. Steven Cohen, Dr. Alftred Gottschalk, Dr. Stephen Passamaneck, Bonia Shur and Rabbi Sheldon Zimmerman.

Zimmerman resigned from HUC in 2000 reportedly due to allegations of “inappropriate” behavior toward an underage congregant. Cohen resigned from HUC in 2018 reportedly following a sexual misconduct investigation.

Specific allegations of sexual harassment include a professor opening his door to a female student naked and attempting to touch her. Faculty members are also accused of forcible kissing and groping students as well as looking down their blouses.

One interviewee is quoted as saying that in her first class at HUC, the teacher commented “a sermon should be like a woman’s skirt: long enough to cover the subject, but short enough to keep it interesting.”

Others described situations where male faculty and administrators commented on female students’ attires and weights.

The investigators found the following “common themes” during interviews:

Abuse of power by some administrative leaders and faculty, and fear of retaliation by the reporters or would-be reporters of that abuse;

enabling behavior by some faculty and administrators, in which individuals were not held accountable or disciplined for their misconduct;

a culture of favoritism towards male students fostered by some administrators and faculty members; (4) academic gatekeeping by some faculty members;

a disrespectful “tone at the top” by some members of the Board of Governors who have served during the past decade;

differences in campus cultures;

pain and guilt that some former students (as well as some former faculty) feel as a result of their experiences at HUC and their sense that they did not do enough to protect later generations of students; and

lack of awareness of HUC’s procedures for reporting misconduct and inadequate and/or ineffective record-keeping for complaints and investigations.

