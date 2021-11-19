Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Report: Ethics commission alleges Former Sec. of State Alison Lundergan Grimes improperly used her office

Alison Lundergan Grimes (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Alison Lundergan Grimes (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
By Lexington Herald-Leader Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a report from the Lexington Herald-Leader, the state’s ethics commission has officially alleged former Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes improperly used her office for personal and political purposes.

The Executive Branch Ethics Commission alleges that Grimes and her Assistant Secretary of State Erica Galyon both violated state ethics code.

The newspaper reports that Grimes is accused of two ethics code violations.

The first claims she directed her employees to download voter registration information through back channels for a personal purpose.

The second claims that she used her position to create lists of registered Democrats in the state and gave those lists to Democratic candidates at no cost.

So far, Grimes has not commented on the allegations.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows moments Blue Ash police find young girl when responding to possible overdose
Video shows moments Blue Ash police find young girl when responding to possible overdose
A driver is dead in a single-vehicle crash on Tylersville Road west of Oho Bypass 4 early...
Driver killed in Butler County crash identified
Trevor Stigall
Man armed with pickax forces victim to ATM, court docs say
CPD K9 officer Ciaran was taken to the veterinarian with minor injuries.
Officer kills dog to protect K9 officer being attacked in Avondale
The man had been held in jail since being charged in January. After Tuesday’s not guilty...
Man accused of raping transgender women not guilty of all charges

Latest News

Lunar eclipse early Friday
Did you see the lunar eclipse?
Xavier beats Ohio State
Xavier beats No. 19 Ohio State 71-65
Godbless Uwadiegwu
Nurse aide convicted in Warren Co. now accused of rape, sexual battery in Butler Co.
Tri-State ‘League of Legends’ gamer wins MVP at national e-sports event