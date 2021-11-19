Celebration of Lights
Sunny and cool today, highs in the 40s

Next rain chance early Sunday
By Olga Breese
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sky conditions will remain mostly sunny through midday and mainly clear into the evening. Look for daytime highs around 42 degrees. Clouds will begin to increase toward sunset, becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Lows will bottom out in the chilly 20s.

Go ahead with those weekend plans. While Saturday looks cloudy and dry, rain will develop on Saturday night. Scattered showers will impact your Sunday, but the rain won’t be constant. Keep the umbrella nearby just in case. Rain ends Sunday afternoon. Some of our northern counties may see light snow showers on Sunday night.

Much colder air moves in on Monday morning. It will be blustery with a chance for snow flurry activity. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s for highs on Monday and Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

