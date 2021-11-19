Celebration of Lights
Suspect in TikTok hand signal rescue case indicted by grand jury

James Herbert Brick is facing charges of unlawful imprisonment and possession of matter of a...
James Herbert Brick is facing charges of unlawful imprisonment and possession of matter of a sexual performance by a minor.(Laurel Co. Correctional Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of holding a teenage girl against her will, who was found by a driver who recognized a hand gesture for help in southern Kentucky, has been indicted by a grand jury.

James Herbert Brick was indicted Friday morning on a kidnapping charge. The kidnapping charge was added against him during his last court appearance.

Brick is accused of taking a 16-year-old girl from North Carolina.

Authorities say the girl’s family knew Brick because they lived close to one another at a campground in Cherokee, North Carolina. When she left with him, her family reported her missing.

We’re told they made it to Ohio where Brick’s relatives became concerned about the relationship. The pair then left and headed south through Kentucky.

The detective says the girl was “scared to death” after Brick told her “that if she tried to run away, he would kill her animals, her pet dog, and himself in front of her.”

She began looking for ways to escape and used the ‘distress call’ hand gesture made popular on TikTok. A driver in Laurel County, who recognized the gesture, called police, which resulted in the rescue of the girl.

We’re told Brick was also arraigned on the kidnapping charge in court Friday.

Brick had been previously charged with unlawful imprisonment and possession of material showing a sexual performance by a minor, but the kidnapping charge was the only one returned by the grand jury.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

