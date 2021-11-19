Police: Teen arrested for September murder in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say a 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of an 18-year-old in Avondale.

Dabloe Olagbemiro, 16, was arrested on Nov. 19 in connection with the fatal shooting of Avante Baker Beatty, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Beatty was shot on Lexington Avenue near Reading Road on Sept. 27, police said.

He died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

CPD officials say the investigation is ongoing\ and anyone with information is asked to call 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.