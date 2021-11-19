Celebration of Lights
Tri-State ‘League of Legends’ gamer wins MVP at national e-sports event

Aiden Reckamp has his sights set on professional gaming, one of the fastest growing sports in the world.
(Bethany Lutheran College)
By Kody Fisher
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County video game player is on the cusp of becoming a professional after his top performance during a national competition.

Competitive gamer Aidan Reckamp, who goes by “5 Fire,” has been honing his skills at “League of Legends” since before graduating high school three years ago.

He says he games as many as 14 hours per day and as many as six days per week.

“If you’re not putting in ten hours, 15 hours, someone else is,” Reckamp said, “and they’re going to want to take your spot.”

Last week, Reckamp competed in an e-sports event that’s sort of like the NFL Scouting Combine before the NFL Draft. It’s called the National Scouting Grounds, and Reckamp came away as the most valuable player.

“When I got that MVP award, it made it all feel worth it,” he said.

Now Reckamp has the opportunity to be a professional in one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.

“The League of Legends World Finals was actually last month, and in North America, its viewership was second only to the Superbowl,” Reckamp said.

His mother, Laura, adds, “It’s really, really fun to watch.”

She says their family has always supported Reckamp’s unconventional career path—while also trying to be realistic.

“We’re keeping multiple paths open and having open dialogue with him on, you know, ‘When does this path dry up and you need to pivot?’” She said.

With the MVP under his belt, Reckamp is the closest he’s ever been to landing a pro contract in Los Angeles.

“You have your own apartment paid for,” he said. “You go into the office, you play and you practice with your teammates and your coaches.”

Reckamp admits being a professional gamer isn’t for everyone, but he says if any kids out there want to give it a shot, they can start by playing in local competitions like he did to see if they want to commit more time to it.

