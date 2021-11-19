Celebration of Lights
Two killed in early morning Adams County car crash

Two men were killed in an early morning car accident in Manchester, Ohio.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Manchester early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 4:00 a.m. on Gift Ridge Road, according to Lieutenant Randy McElfresh of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Jason Ballard, 46, was driving a 2003 BMW X3 SUV when police say drove off the left side of the roadway, hitting two trees and overturning the vehicle.

Ballard and the vehicle’s passenger, 28-year-old Adam Wait, were pronounced dead at the scene by Adams County Coroner.

Neither of the men were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation by the Ohio State High Patrol.

Video shows moments Blue Ash police find young girl when responding to possible overdose
E-sports player on verge of becoming pro following MVP performance
