Two killed in early morning Adams County car crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Manchester early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 4:00 a.m. on Gift Ridge Road, according to Lieutenant Randy McElfresh of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Jason Ballard, 46, was driving a 2003 BMW X3 SUV when police say drove off the left side of the roadway, hitting two trees and overturning the vehicle.

Ballard and the vehicle’s passenger, 28-year-old Adam Wait, were pronounced dead at the scene by Adams County Coroner.

Neither of the men were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation by the Ohio State High Patrol.

