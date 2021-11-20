Northern Kentucky FOPs deliver Thanksgiving meals to residents in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Northern Kentucky residents received Thanksgiving meals Saturday thanks to the Kenton and Boone Counties Fraternal Order of Police lodges.

Erlanger FOP Officer Charlie Loudermilk says that the officers met at 7 Hills Church and then delivered 70 boxes throughout Northern Kentucky- more than double the number of deliveries made in 2020.

Companies like Walmart, Coca Cola, Honey Baked Ham, and Perfetti Van Melle donated money or products to help with the deliveries.

Some residents may need a slight boost around the holiday while others are trying to provide for a large amount of people.

“Hopefully, this just takes a little bit of stress off of these families to be able to be thankful for what they have. That’s ultimately our big goal is to be able to allow families to come together without having to worry about the financial burden of providing for some of their family members,” Loudermilk said.

