Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Northern Kentucky FOPs deliver Thanksgiving meals to residents in need

Northern Kentucky FOPs distributed about 70 Thanksgiving meals for those in need.
Northern Kentucky FOPs distributed about 70 Thanksgiving meals for those in need.(WXIX)
By Ken Brown
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Northern Kentucky residents received Thanksgiving meals Saturday thanks to the Kenton and Boone Counties Fraternal Order of Police lodges.

Erlanger FOP Officer Charlie Loudermilk says that the officers met at 7 Hills Church and then delivered 70 boxes throughout Northern Kentucky- more than double the number of deliveries made in 2020.

Companies like Walmart, Coca Cola, Honey Baked Ham, and Perfetti Van Melle donated money or products to help with the deliveries.

Some residents may need a slight boost around the holiday while others are trying to provide for a large amount of people.

“Hopefully, this just takes a little bit of stress off of these families to be able to be thankful for what they have. That’s ultimately our big goal is to be able to allow families to come together without having to worry about the financial burden of providing for some of their family members,” Loudermilk said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
18-year-old Avante Baker Beatty was shot and killed on Lexington Avenue near Reading Road on...
Police: Teen arrested for September murder in Avondale
A man faces child porn and bestiality charges in Kenton County.
Kenton County’s first bestiality case started as child porn investigation
Two men were killed in an early morning car accident in Manchester, Ohio.
Two killed in early morning Adams County crash
Conservation Officers Tyler Cole, left, and Matt Page with eight deer heads that were suspected...
Michigan man faces 15 charges for allegedly poaching nine bucks

Latest News

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Saturday signed a bill approving the newly proposed congressional...
Gov. DeWine signs bill approving new Ohio congressional map
About 174 cases of the flu were reported at Miami University.
Miami University hit with flu outbreak
How to make a meatball sub with Good Plates Eatery
How to make a meatball sub with Good Plates Eatery
Bust a Crust hosts pie fundraiser at Xavier University
Bust a Crust hosts pie fundraiser at Xavier University