Showers Move In Sunday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The next rain maker for the FOX19 NOW viewing area is in the central Rocky Mountains today. It will drop southeastward into the Southern Great Plains, get stronger and drag Gulf of Mexico moisture northward bringing rain to the Tristate Sunday.

Showers will be possible anytime Sunday. It looks like all rain activity will be light and the scattered, off-and-on showers could pop up any time from before dawn into the Sunday-Monday overnight.

As the storm moves east, Monday morning will be colder and a few fleeting flurries could fly Monday morning.

The much colder air that arrives Monday will be here for a couple days. By Thanksgiving high temperatures will be in the 50s.

Travel weather looks good for the entire Thanksgiving holiday weekend for several hundred miles in any direction.

Sunny and cool today, highs in the 40s