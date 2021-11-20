Celebration of Lights
Spotty showers overnight

By Olga Breese
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will develop overnight. Clouds stick around and lows drop into the upper 30 to lower 40s across the Tri-State. Scattered showers will impact your Sunday, but the rain won’t be constant. Keep the umbrella nearby just in case.

Sunday highs will struggle to reach the upper 40s to around 50 degrees with rain tapering off in the afternoon. Some of our northern counties may see light snow showers on Sunday night.

Much colder air moves in on Monday morning. It will be blustery with a chance for snow flurry activity. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s for highs on Monday and Tuesday.

