Teen shot and killed in Lincoln Heights

Police are investigating a shooting in Lincoln Heights that killed an 18-year-old.
Police are investigating a shooting in Lincoln Heights that killed an 18-year-old.(WILX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager died in the hospital after a shooting in Lincoln Heights Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Lindale Court at 11:36 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found Gregory Thompson, 18, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, Thompson was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Police say that at this time there are no witnesses to the shooting.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

