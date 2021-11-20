Teen shot and killed in Lincoln Heights

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager died in the hospital after a shooting in Lincoln Heights Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Lindale Court at 11:36 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found Gregory Thompson, 18, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, Thompson was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Police say that at this time there are no witnesses to the shooting.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

