2 hostages connected with Northeast Ohio religious group released from Haiti

15 of the missionaries still remain hostage
The 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti were in the poverty stricken nation working for...
The 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti were in the poverty stricken nation working for Christian Aid Ministries which is based in Millersburg, 80 miles south of Cleveland.(Source: 19 News)
By Nicole Meyer and Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Two of the Northeast Ohio based missionaries kidnapped by a notoriously violent gang in Haiti have been freed. Christian Aid Ministries out of Holmes County issued a statement to 19 News on Sunday saying in part, “We are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits and being cared for.”

A total of 15 other Northeast Ohio based missionaries are still being held hostage in Haiti. The group’s truck was hijacked on October 16th while the group working with Christian Aid Ministries worked at an orphanage in Haiti. The gang that has claimed responsibility for the kidnappings has demanded a ransom of $17-Million dollars.

Christian Aid Ministries stated they can not provide or confirm the names of the released hostages, the reason for their release, where they’re from, or their current location.

The ages of the adult being held captive range from 18 to 48 years old and the children are 8 months, 3, 6, 13, and 15 years old, according to the statement.

Below is the statement from Senator Sherrod Brown’s Office:

Senator Brown is heartened by the reported release of two missionaries and our thoughts remain with those held hostage. Senator Brown and his staff will continue to work to gain more information and we pray for their safe return.

FBI leads search for Ohio-based missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

Management of the organization, plus Haitian and U.S. authorities “are working diligently” to bring the kidnapped missionaries home safely, according to an earlier statement.

Haiti gang seeks $1M each for kidnapped US missionaries

The organization asked for prayers for the missionaries and the authorities working to resolve the tragedy.

The group of people were “committed to minister throughout poverty-stricken Haiti” and their work had including supporting school children, distributing Bibles and Christian literature, supplying medicines, teaching Haitian pastors, and providing food for those who needed it, according to an earlier statement.

The group was returning from a visit to an orphanage when they were kidnapped, according to an earlier Christian Aid Ministries statement.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

