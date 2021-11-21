Cincinnati community group works to end violence with boxing event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Cincinnati-based community group is working to keep kids and teenagers out of trouble with boxing events at the Millvale Recreation Center.

With a recent spike in gun violence, the Cincinnati Recreation Commission has been working for months to put together the “Stop the Violence” boxing event.

The event, held Saturday at the Millvale Recreation Center, is to help steer the kids and teens away from getting involved in violence in the community.

“We love for those young people to have alternatives, and we see this as a way to doing that,” Director of the CRC Daniel Betts said. “We also want those young people who haven’t quite yet decided get into illicit activities like drug selling or carrying guns, or using guns, and committing acts of violence.”

Organizers say they want to introduce them to different life options like a new career path or a hobby.

“We offer tons of things dance class; it’s boxing, it’s basketball, flag football arts and crafts, computers, libraries whatever we can do to get these kids off the street,” Service Area Coordinator Lonnie Jenkins said.

CRC has been preparing for the program for about six months. Betts says that they hope to reach more kids in the community.

The commission says they plan on adding more events before the end of the year and into the new year.

