Clouds move out, cold air settles in

Lows in the 20s
By Olga Breese
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weekend rain has moved on. Temperatures will drop into the 20s prior to sunrise. Light snow showers are not out of the question in a few locations on Sunday night. Monday morning starts partly cloudy but gradually clearing will lead to a sunny afternoon. Don’t be fooled. Brisk northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour will make it feel blustery.

The much colder air stays in place through Tuesday. Clouds begin to increase on Wednesday along with rain chances.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

