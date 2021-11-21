Clouds move out, cold air settles in

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weekend rain has moved on. Temperatures will drop into the 20s prior to sunrise. Light snow showers are not out of the question in a few locations on Sunday night. Monday morning starts partly cloudy but gradually clearing will lead to a sunny afternoon. Don’t be fooled. Brisk northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour will make it feel blustery.

The much colder air stays in place through Tuesday. Clouds begin to increase on Wednesday along with rain chances.

