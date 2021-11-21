Celebration of Lights
Driver killed in Highland County car accident

Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident in Highland County that left one dead.
Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident in Highland County that left one dead.(WPTA)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hillsboro man died Saturday afternoon after a two-vehicle accident in Highland County.

The victim is 62-year-old Douglas Hurt from Hillsboro, Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Hurt was driving a 1991 Ford Escort southbound on Keplinger Road in Paint Township around 2:00 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation by OSHP, Hurt failed to yield from a stop sign and was struck by a 2016 GMC Terrain driven by 23-year-old Emily Spencer from Wilmington, Ohio.

Police say that both vehicles went off the roadway and the GMC hit a utility pole.

Hurt was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Spencer received minor injuries and was treated at the scene by EMS, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

