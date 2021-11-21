Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Employee at NJ Starbucks tests positive for hepatitis A, possibly exposing customers

A food handler at a Starbucks in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, could have spread hepatitis A.
A food handler at a Starbucks in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, could have spread hepatitis A.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A food handler at a New Jersey Starbucks has tested positive for hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers.

Camden County health officials said the worker could have spread hepatitis to customers who visited the store in Gloucester Township.

Anyone who made a purchase at the Starbucks at 1490 Blackwood Clementon Road in the past few weeks could be at risk for infection.

The specific dates in question are Nov. 4 through Nov. 6 and Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.

The Camden County Health Department has set up vaccine clinics for customers who were affected.

If Starbucks customers can’t make it to one of the clinics, they are encouraged to see their primary care physician.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Lincoln Heights that killed an 18-year-old.
Teen shot and killed in Lincoln Heights
'Shine a light' walk honors woman who died from domestic violence
‘Shine a light’ walk honors woman who died from domestic violence
Conservation Officers Tyler Cole, left, and Matt Page with eight deer heads that were suspected...
Michigan man faces 15 charges for allegedly poaching nine bucks
Councilman-elect Reggie Harris has pushed for the expansion of the Cincinnati Streetcar project.
Councilman-elect pushes for expansion of Cincinnati’s streetcar route
Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident in Highland County that left one dead.
Driver killed in Highland County car accident

Latest News

FILE - An Israeli police officer stands guard as a religious Jew in Army uniform visits the...
Palestinian kills 1, hurts 4 in Jerusalem before police shoot him dead
Fire crews were at the scene of a large fire at an abandoned building in Walnut Hills Sunday.
Immense fire occurs in abandoned Walnut Hills building
Immense fire occurs in abandoned Walnut Hills building
Immense fire occurs in abandoned Walnut Hills building
Police are responded to a fatal house fire in Northern Kentucky.
Person dies after house fire occurs in NKY