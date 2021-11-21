Immense fire occurs in abandoned Walnut Hills building

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Around 50 firefighters were at the scene of a large fire at an abandoned building in Walnut Hills Sunday.

Fire Chief Lou Arnold says that firefighters arrived at the 2800 block of May Street around 2 a.m. to the report of a one-alarm fire.

Once firefighters arrived, they determined that they should fight the fire defensively.

Firefighters have been limited to the frontside of this abandoned building in the 2800 block of May Street. Building has been vacant since the 1980s according to District One Fire Chief Lou Arnold ⁦@CincyFireEMS⁩ ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/VJLfXhD8jO — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) November 21, 2021

Once firefighters arrived, they determined that they should fight the fire defensively.

Firefighters say that access to the front of the building was limited due to the number of electrical lines surrounding the building.

The bulk of the fire was out extinguished within 45 minutes, but due to the construction and access issues, firefighters let the fire burn through the roof so they could gain access to the building.

Firefighters say that the fire continued to burn for about another couple of hours. They remained at the scene until all of the hotspots were extinguished.

The estimated damage to the building is $163,023.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.