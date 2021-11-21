Celebration of Lights
Immense fire occurs in abandoned Walnut Hills building

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Around 50 firefighters were at the scene of a large fire at an abandoned building in Walnut Hills Sunday.

Fire Chief Lou Arnold says that firefighters arrived at the 2800 block of May Street around 2 a.m. to the report of a one-alarm fire.

Once firefighters arrived, they determined that they should fight the fire defensively.

Firefighters say that access to the front of the building was limited due to the number of electrical lines surrounding the building.

The bulk of the fire was out extinguished within 45 minutes, but due to the construction and access issues, firefighters let the fire burn through the roof so they could gain access to the building.

Firefighters say that the fire continued to burn for about another couple of hours. They remained at the scene until all of the hotspots were extinguished.

The estimated damage to the building is $163,023.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

