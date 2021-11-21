No. 5 Bearcats send playoff message in blowout win over SMU
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The fifth-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats put on a show against Southern Methodist on Saturday with a 48-14 blowout win to send a message to the college football playoff committee.
Desmond Ridder completed 17 of 23 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns on senior day. Ridder also had a 40-yard rushing touchdown and a 5-yard receiving touchdown.
The Bearcats defense held SMU (8-3, 4-3) to just two scores and 199 total yards. The Mustangs came into the game scoring more than 40 points a game.
UC tallied 544 total yards on offense with 249 yards rushing.
Jerome Ford had 19 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown in his return to action. Tre Tucker led all receivers with seven catches for 114 yards. Tyler Scott had five catches for 94 yards and a touchdown. Alec Pierce added three catches for 39 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bearcats (11-0, 7-0) clinched a fourth consecutive undefeated season at home and earned a spot in the AAC Championship game with the win.
If UC wins their final regular-season game Friday at East Carolina, the Bearcats will host the AAC championship game at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 4.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.