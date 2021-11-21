Celebration of Lights
No. 5 Bearcats send playoff message in blowout win over SMU

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws during the first half of an NCAA college...
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The fifth-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats put on a show against Southern Methodist on Saturday with a 48-14 blowout win to send a message to the college football playoff committee.

Desmond Ridder completed 17 of 23 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns on senior day. Ridder also had a 40-yard rushing touchdown and a 5-yard receiving touchdown.

The Bearcats defense held SMU (8-3, 4-3) to just two scores and 199 total yards. The Mustangs came into the game scoring more than 40 points a game.

UC tallied 544 total yards on offense with 249 yards rushing.

Jerome Ford had 19 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown in his return to action. Tre Tucker led all receivers with seven catches for 114 yards. Tyler Scott had five catches for 94 yards and a touchdown. Alec Pierce added three catches for 39 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bearcats (11-0, 7-0) clinched a fourth consecutive undefeated season at home and earned a spot in the AAC Championship game with the win.

If UC wins their final regular-season game Friday at East Carolina, the Bearcats will host the AAC championship game at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 4.

