No. 5 Bearcats send playoff message in blowout win over SMU

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The fifth-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats put on a show against Southern Methodist on Saturday with a 48-14 blowout win to send a message to the college football playoff committee.

Desmond Ridder completed 17 of 23 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns on senior day. Ridder also had a 40-yard rushing touchdown and a 5-yard receiving touchdown.

Desmond Ridder having a nice senior day.



2 passing touchdowns.

1 rushing touchdown.

The Bearcats defense held SMU (8-3, 4-3) to just two scores and 199 total yards. The Mustangs came into the game scoring more than 40 points a game.

UC tallied 544 total yards on offense with 249 yards rushing.

Jerome Ford had 19 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown in his return to action. Tre Tucker led all receivers with seven catches for 114 yards. Tyler Scott had five catches for 94 yards and a touchdown. Alec Pierce added three catches for 39 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bearcats (11-0, 7-0) clinched a fourth consecutive undefeated season at home and earned a spot in the AAC Championship game with the win.

If UC wins their final regular-season game Friday at East Carolina, the Bearcats will host the AAC championship game at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 4.

