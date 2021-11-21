Police ID victim in NKY fatal fire

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Police have identified the victim in a Northern Kentucky residential fire Saturday night.

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Chet Cason of Erlanger, according to Public Information Officer Charlie Loudermilk.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Bullock Pen Road around 9:00 p.m. Saturday for a structure fire.

Loudermilk says that firefighters found Cason once they got inside the house.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, according to police.

The fire is being investigated by the Erlanger Criminal Investigation Division.

