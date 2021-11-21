Police responding to Covington house fire

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are currently at the scene of a house fire in Northern Kentucky.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Bullock Pen Road around 9:00 p.m. for a structure fire.

According to Erlanger police, it is currently unknown if anyone was inside the residence at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story. FOX 19 NOW is at the scene and will update when more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.