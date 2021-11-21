Celebration of Lights
Police responding to Covington house fire

Police are currently responding to a house fire in Northern Kentucky.
Police are currently responding to a house fire in Northern Kentucky.(Gray Media)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are currently at the scene of a house fire in Northern Kentucky.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Bullock Pen Road around 9:00 p.m. for a structure fire.

According to Erlanger police, it is currently unknown if anyone was inside the residence at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story. FOX 19 NOW is at the scene and will update when more information becomes available.

