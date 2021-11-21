Celebration of Lights
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) - A 19-year-old Penn State student who had been reported missing probably died after falling 11 stories down a trash chute in her campus apartment building, authorities say.

Justine Gross was reported missing Nov. 11 after not returning to her room the night before.

Police say a municipal trash hauler had emptied a dumpster at the base of the chute early Nov. 11 and took the trash to a dump. Officers found her body early Nov. 12.

Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center after police say she fell inside an 11th floor trash disposal chute at her apartment building.(Source: Onward State, WJAC via CNN)

Police believe her death was an accident but await toxicology and autopsy reports.

Surveillance recordings show the sophomore from New Jersey was alone when she entered a trash room on the 11th floor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

