Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Sunday Showers

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday highs will struggle to reach the upper 40s to around 50 degrees with rain tapering off in the afternoon. Some of our northern counties may see light snow showers on Sunday night.

Much colder air moves in on Monday morning. It will be blustery with a chance for snow flurry activity. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s for highs on Monday and Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Lincoln Heights that killed an 18-year-old.
Teen shot and killed in Lincoln Heights
'Shine a light' walk honors woman who died from domestic violence
‘Shine a light’ walk honors woman who died from domestic violence
Conservation Officers Tyler Cole, left, and Matt Page with eight deer heads that were suspected...
Michigan man faces 15 charges for allegedly poaching nine bucks
Councilman-elect Reggie Harris has pushed for the expansion of the Cincinnati Streetcar project.
Councilman-elect pushes for expansion of Cincinnati’s streetcar route
Cecil W. Herman Learning Center, Hebrew Union College, CUF, Cincinnati, OH
Report details decades of sexual harassment allegations at Hebrew Union College

Latest News

logo
Spotty showers overnight
Olga Breese's Evening & Overnight Forecast
Olga Breese's Evening & Overnight Forecast
Showers Move In Sunday
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
Catherine's Saturday Forecast