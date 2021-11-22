Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Antwain Fowler, viral star for ‘Where we about to eat at’ video, dies at age 6

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died at the age of 6, according to family members.(GoFundMe)
By Marchaund Jones and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE/Gray News) - Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “Where we about to eat at?” has died, according to family members. He was 6 years old.

WVUE reported his Antwain’s World Instagram account confirmed the news Sunday in a post written by his mother, China.

“The pain in my heart is like no other Why God!!!!” she stated, with a caption that followed, “Never in a million years My heart is out my chest!!!”

His cause of death has not been confirmed yet. He was diagnosed with autoimmune enteropathy in 2015, a year after he was born, a rare disease that inhibits the body’s ability to absorb nutrition.

A GoFundMe page was started by his mother. She explains on the page that he had been in and out of the hospital for the majority of his life.

Antwain became an internet sensation with funny Instagram and YouTube posts that showcased his big personality. He will always be remembered for his four-second clip in the backseat asking what was on the menu.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responded to a fatal house fire in Northern Kentucky.
Police identify victim in NKY fatal fire
Fire crews were at the scene of a large fire at a vacant building in Walnut Hills Sunday.
Fire destroys Walnut Hills building linked to 1984 murder of teen by serial killer
Deputies are investigating a shooting in Lincoln Heights that killed an 18-year-old.
18-year-old dies following Lincoln Heights shooting
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident in Highland County that left one dead.
Driver killed in Highland County crash

Latest News

Carmen Lerma is using experience from her struggle with COVID-19 to help Latin communities get...
COVID-19 survivor plans 40 vaccine clinics
FILE - This Wednesday, May 27, 2020 file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a news...
Probe finds ‘overwhelming evidence’ of misconduct by Cuomo
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 827 reported health...
Patient privacy: Millions of Americans are victims of medical data breaches each year
Four pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside baby diapers were seized at customs Monday.
Baby diapers filled with methamphetamine seized by customs officers in Cincinnati
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Police: Waukesha parade crash suspect was in a domestic disturbance