Baby diapers filled with methamphetamine seized by customs officers in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized four pounds of methamphetamine which were hidden inside plastic-wrapped baby diapers.

CBP says the shipment came from Texas and was en route to a private residence in Australia.

Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie says that smugglers will hide the narcotics inside anything and everything.

“Our officers are committed to keeping our country and communities safe from illegal and dangerous drugs,” Director, Field Operations in Chicago LaFonda Sutton-Burke said. “This seizure is one example of the quality enforcement work they do on a daily basis.”

