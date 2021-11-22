Celebration of Lights
Bengals beat Raiders with big fourth quarter

Bengals end two-game losing streak with with at Las Vegas
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands off to running back Joe Mixon (28) during...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands off to running back Joe Mixon (28) during the first half of an NFL exhibition football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Joe Danneman
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon scored fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Bengals blew open a close game to beat the Raiders 32-13 in Las Vegas.

The win snaps the Bengals two-game losing streak and is their first win in nearly a month.

“We had that losing feeling the last two games,” said head coach Zac Taylor. “Let’s get back to that momentum before a big divisional game and how we felt earlier in the season.”

After the Raiders pulled to within 16-13 early in the fourth quarter, the Bengals answered with two consecutive touchdown drives and scored the game’s final 16 points to improve to 6-4 on the season.

“We put ourselves in the position to control our destiny from this point,” added Taylor. “The Raiders were in the same position (in the playoff race) and our guys understood that message.”

Joe Mixon led the Bengals with 30 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Joe Burrow threw for 148 yards and one touchdown pass.

The Bengals defense forced three Las Vegas turnovers, including two in the deciding fourth quarter.

Bengals rookie Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts, including two from more than 50 yards.

The Bengals improve to 4-2 on the road and return to Paul Brown Stadium to play the Pittsburgh Steelers next.

