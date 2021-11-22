Celebration of Lights
Coroner: 91-year-old woman dead in Clifton crash

A 91-year-old woman is dead related to a weekend crash in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton...
A 91-year-old woman is dead related to a weekend crash in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 91-year-old woman is dead related to a weekend crash in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Dorothy Abra of Wyoming was pronounced dead Saturday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report states.

The crash occurred on Middleton Avenue in Clifton, coroner’s officials say.

Cincinnati police are investigating.

FOX19 NOW will update this story when more information is released.

