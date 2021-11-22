Driver facing charges months after deadly I-75 crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver is now facing charges in connection with a deadly I-75 crash that happened in August.

Court records show Demarko English, 30, is charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter.

English was driving northbound on I-75 around 10 p.m. on Aug. 12, when he rear-ended a Jeep Grand Cherokee, Cincinnati police said at the time.

Demarko English. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

The impact caused the Jeep to hit another vehicle and the Jeep caught on fire.

The driver of the Jeep was unable to escape and died at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.

English was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

When the crash happened, police said speed and impairment did not appear to be factors.

The 30-year-old was released on his own recognizance, court records show.

