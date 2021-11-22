Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Driver facing charges months after deadly I-75 crash

The victim was unable to escape their vehicle that caught on fire.
The victim was unable to escape their vehicle that caught on fire.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver is now facing charges in connection with a deadly I-75 crash that happened in August.

Court records show Demarko English, 30, is charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter.

English was driving northbound on I-75 around 10 p.m. on Aug. 12, when he rear-ended a Jeep Grand Cherokee, Cincinnati police said at the time.

Demarko English.
Demarko English.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

The impact caused the Jeep to hit another vehicle and the Jeep caught on fire.

The driver of the Jeep was unable to escape and died at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.

English was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

When the crash happened, police said speed and impairment did not appear to be factors.

The 30-year-old was released on his own recognizance, court records show.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responded to a fatal house fire in Northern Kentucky.
Police identify victim in NKY fatal fire
Fire crews were at the scene of a large fire at a vacant building in Walnut Hills Sunday.
Fire destroys Walnut Hills building linked to 1984 murder of teen by serial killer
Deputies are investigating a shooting in Lincoln Heights that killed an 18-year-old.
18-year-old dies after Lincoln Heights shooting
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident in Highland County that left one dead.
Driver killed in Highland County car crash

Latest News

blue ash
VIDEO: Body cam of arrest at Blue Ash hotel
Cincinnati Metro announced that there will two free fare weekends this holiday season.
Metro to offer free fares for 2 weekends this holiday season
Estevan Portugues (Photo: Kenton County Detention Center)
Man sentenced for assaulting 9-year-old with machete in NKY
A rape victim’s signal for help led to the arrest of her captor at a Blue Ash hotel over the...
Rape victim’s signal for help leads to arrest of captor at Blue Ash hotel, court docs say