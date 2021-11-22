Humane Association of Warren County launches pet program for domestic abuse victims

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -The Humane Association of Warren County launched a program to help domestic violence victims foster animals.

The association partnered with the Warren County Abuse and the Abuse and Rape Crisis Shelter to create the Purple Paws Foster Program,

Officials with the association say that domestic violence victims are sometimes hesitant to leave their abusers because many of the shelters for women cannot accommodate their pets.

The head of the program, Andrea Little, says that she is a victim of abuse. So she wanted to help others escape their abusive situations.

“There’s a lot of people, like myself, where I view them as a family member. It would be like me leaving my child with my abuser. And, I’m just not willing to do that, I just want to protect them, and they won’t (leave them), and it is a huge barrier,” Little said.

Little says she has taken several calls in the past from abuse victims looking for help.

“People get very disappointed and upset and emotional about it, and I feel for them, I really do, but at the same time, it’s like I can’t help them. And, it’s not a great feeling, so I’m just glad that this is a start to helping them and trying to solve that problem,” Little said.

Little says that they are accepting applications.

