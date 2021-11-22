Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Mason residents lead referendum effort to repeal city abortion ban

Demonstrations before the Mason City Council decision to ban abortion. The council passed the...
Demonstrations before the Mason City Council decision to ban abortion. The council passed the ordinance with a 4-3 vote in late October.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Some Mason residents are making a final push in an effort to repeal the city’s recent abortion ban.

In late October, Mason City Council voted 4-3 to ban abortion within the city limits. The ordinance is set to take effect on Nov. 24.

Among the four who voted to pass the ordinance is exiting councilmember T.J. Honerlaw, and he says that protecting life is what he promised on council.

“The most important vote of my 4-year term on city council was making Mason a sanctuary city for the unborn,” says Honerlaw. “It was my honor to be able to speak up for those that have no voice and defend the lives of the unborn. This is simply a land use ordinance.”

In response to the passing of the ordinance, Mason resident Joy Bennett filed a petition to repeal the ban.

“A groundswell of citizens are very unhappy that city council would consider or let alone bring it to a vote,” says Bennett. “Ultimately this is not something our city council should be trying to legislate.”

Bennett and other volunteers have been collecting signatures for the past month.

The petition needs 1,460 signatures from registered Mason voters to move forward with the referendum. Bennett says that they’ve collected just under 2,000.

Bennett says she will be submitting the petition on Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responded to a fatal house fire in Northern Kentucky.
Police ID victim in NKY fatal fire
Deputies are investigating a shooting in Lincoln Heights that killed an 18-year-old.
Teen shot and killed in Lincoln Heights
Conservation Officers Tyler Cole, left, and Matt Page with eight deer heads that were suspected...
Michigan man faces 15 charges for allegedly poaching nine bucks
'Shine a light' walk honors woman who died from domestic violence
‘Shine a light’ walk honors woman who died from domestic violence
Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident in Highland County that left one dead.
Driver killed in Highland County car accident

Latest News

Deputies are investigating a shooting in Lincoln Heights that killed an 18-year-old.
Teen shot and killed in Lincoln Heights
The Cincinnati Recreation Commission hosted a "Stop the Violence" boxing event at the Millvale...
Cincinnati community group works to end violence with boxing event
Cincinnati community group hosts “Stop the Violence” boxing event for kids
Cincinnati community group hosts “Stop the Violence” boxing event for kids
Fire crews were at the scene of a large fire at a vacant building in Walnut Hills Sunday.
Firefighters extinguish Walnut Hills building linked to 1984 teen killing