Mason residents lead referendum effort to repeal city abortion ban

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Some Mason residents are making a final push in an effort to repeal the city’s recent abortion ban.

In late October, Mason City Council voted 4-3 to ban abortion within the city limits. The ordinance is set to take effect on Nov. 24.

Among the four who voted to pass the ordinance is exiting councilmember T.J. Honerlaw, and he says that protecting life is what he promised on council.

“The most important vote of my 4-year term on city council was making Mason a sanctuary city for the unborn,” says Honerlaw. “It was my honor to be able to speak up for those that have no voice and defend the lives of the unborn. This is simply a land use ordinance.”

In response to the passing of the ordinance, Mason resident Joy Bennett filed a petition to repeal the ban.

“A groundswell of citizens are very unhappy that city council would consider or let alone bring it to a vote,” says Bennett. “Ultimately this is not something our city council should be trying to legislate.”

Bennett and other volunteers have been collecting signatures for the past month.

The petition needs 1,460 signatures from registered Mason voters to move forward with the referendum. Bennett says that they’ve collected just under 2,000.

Bennett says she will be submitting the petition on Tuesday.

