Metro to offer free fares for 2 weekends this holiday season

Cincinnati Metro announced that there will two free fare weekends this holiday season.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Metro will be offering free fares for two upcoming weekends during the holiday season.

The first of the free fares will start this Friday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 28 and the second will be Friday, Dec. 17 through Sunday, Dec. 19.

“As we enter the holiday season, it is crucial we take every precaution possible against the spread of COVID-19,” Metro CEO and General Manager Darryl Haley said. “We are pleased to continue offering these fare-free weekends to assist the community in accessing their vaccination appointments. The chance to take advantage of our enhanced service and support local businesses with your holiday shopping is an added bonus.”

In April and May, Metro offered free rides to the public in conjunction with Ohio’s “Get Out the Vax” - an effort to get 80% of those eligible in greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky vaccinated by July 4.

The free fares are funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation Rides for Community Immunity program.

Officials say that they will operate on holiday schedules on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

