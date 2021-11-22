Mother of 5 receives holiday donation after Avondale home destroyed by fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single mom and her five kids are getting help from those in the community after losing their Avondale home earlier this November during a fire.

A couple of weeks ago, Dominique Weathington and her kids were displaced from their Harvey Avenue home.

The apartment is a total loss after the electrical fire caused severe damage throughout the home.

Brewer Foundation Founder Jesse Brewer saw Weathington’s story on FOX19 NOW and was immediately moved to help.

“I saw that story, especially this time of year with everything going on, it just clicked,” says Brewer, “And we wanted to reach out and make the connection with her and see if there’s anything we can do to help.”

Weathington is living with her mom right now and says her most immediate need is for housing.

Brewer, who also works at CAP Real Estate, donated $1,000 to the family to help in the housing search.

“It’s pretty damaged, but like I said, it’s materialistic, it’s a house,” says Weathington. “We can always find another house. I can never replace my kids or me, for that matter if something happened to me.”

Weathington’s kids range in age from four to 14 years old. She’s trying to stay in the Avondale area, so it’s close to their schools and her job.

“As a mom, as long as we have a roof over our head, I’m the happiest person in the world because it’s ours,” Weathington says.

Weathington is working with the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority to find a new home for her family.

She’s hopeful things will work out soon so her family can wake up Christmas morning in their own home.

“If I could have one wish for Christmas, and I know I’m an adult, usually the wishing is for the kids,” Weathington continues, “But my one miracle would be to have a home in place for them.”

Weathington says she is thankful to everyone who has helped so far through clothing or money or simply supporting her.

You can find information about a Go Fund Me account here.

