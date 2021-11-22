Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Mother of 5 receives holiday donation after Avondale home destroyed by fire

Jesse Brewer donated $1,000 to help Dominque Weathington in the search for a new home.
Jesse Brewer donated $1,000 to help Dominque Weathington in the search for a new home.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single mom and her five kids are getting help from those in the community after losing their Avondale home earlier this November during a fire.

A couple of weeks ago, Dominique Weathington and her kids were displaced from their Harvey Avenue home.

The apartment is a total loss after the electrical fire caused severe damage throughout the home.

Brewer Foundation Founder Jesse Brewer saw Weathington’s story on FOX19 NOW and was immediately moved to help.

“I saw that story, especially this time of year with everything going on, it just clicked,” says Brewer, “And we wanted to reach out and make the connection with her and see if there’s anything we can do to help.”

Weathington is living with her mom right now and says her most immediate need is for housing.

Brewer, who also works at CAP Real Estate, donated $1,000 to the family to help in the housing search.

“It’s pretty damaged, but like I said, it’s materialistic, it’s a house,” says Weathington. “We can always find another house. I can never replace my kids or me, for that matter if something happened to me.”

Weathington’s kids range in age from four to 14 years old. She’s trying to stay in the Avondale area, so it’s close to their schools and her job.

“As a mom, as long as we have a roof over our head, I’m the happiest person in the world because it’s ours,” Weathington says.

Weathington is working with the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority to find a new home for her family.

She’s hopeful things will work out soon so her family can wake up Christmas morning in their own home.

“If I could have one wish for Christmas, and I know I’m an adult, usually the wishing is for the kids,” Weathington continues, “But my one miracle would be to have a home in place for them.”

Weathington says she is thankful to everyone who has helped so far through clothing or money or simply supporting her.

You can find information about a Go Fund Me account here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responded to a fatal house fire in Northern Kentucky.
Police identify victim in NKY fatal fire
Fire crews were at the scene of a large fire at a vacant building in Walnut Hills Sunday.
Fire destroys Walnut Hills building linked to 1984 murder of teen by serial killer
A rape victim’s signal for help led to the arrest of her captor at a Blue Ash hotel over the...
Rape victim’s signal for help leads to arrest of captor at Blue Ash hotel, court docs say
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Deputies are investigating a shooting in Lincoln Heights that killed an 18-year-old.
18-year-old dies following Lincoln Heights shooting

Latest News

Humane Association of Warren County launched a program to help domestic violence victims.
Humane Association of Warren County launches pet program for domestic abuse victims
Four pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside baby diapers were seized at customs Monday.
Baby diapers filled with methamphetamine seized by customs officers in Cincinnati
Kenneth L. Parker (Provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio)
Senate confirms Walnut Hills High School graduate Kenneth Parker as U.S. Attorney
blue ash
VIDEO: Body cam of arrest at Blue Ash hotel