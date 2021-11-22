Celebration of Lights
Teen shot in Mt. Healthy

A 16-year-old boy was shot and hurt in Mt. Healthy Sunday night, police say.
A 16-year-old boy was shot and hurt in Mt. Healthy Sunday night, police say.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old boy was shot and hurt in Mt. Healthy Sunday night, police say.

It happened in the 7900 block of Clovernook Avenue just before 8 p.m.

The teen was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said in a news release.

At last check Sunday night, he was in stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Mt. Healthy Police Department: 513-728-3183, or Hamilton County Dispatch: 513-825-2280.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

