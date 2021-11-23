Celebration of Lights
16 displaced, 1 hospitalized in Reading fire

Sixteen residents were displaced and one was hospitalized by a Reading apartment fire Monday...
Sixteen residents were displaced and one was hospitalized by a Reading apartment fire Monday night, fire officials say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A Reading apartment fire displaced 16 residents and hospitalized one late Monday, fire officials say.

Flames broke out in a third-story apartment on Gahl Terrace about 11 p.m.

First responders say they found active fire on that top floor when they arrived and quickly contained it to one unit.

A resident sustained injuries in the blaze and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Reading Fire Department.

Further details about that person and how he or she was hurt were not released.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate remain under investigation, fire officials say.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

