16 displaced, 1 hospitalized in Reading fire

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A Reading apartment fire displaced 16 residents and hospitalized one late Monday, fire officials say.

Flames broke out in a third-story apartment on Gahl Terrace about 11 p.m.

First responders say they found active fire on that top floor when they arrived and quickly contained it to one unit.

A resident sustained injuries in the blaze and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Reading Fire Department.

Further details about that person and how he or she was hurt were not released.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate remain under investigation, fire officials say.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents.

