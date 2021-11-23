Celebration of Lights
$500,000 settlement reached between City of Cincinnati, family of worker killed in ‘19

LeRoy Garrison Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene in the 4800 block of Hawaiian Terrace...
LeRoy Garrison Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene in the 4800 block of Hawaiian Terrace around 2 p.m Monday., city officials have said. (Photo: FOX19 NOW)
By Jared Goffinet and Jason Scott
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati will pay $500,000 to the family of a city worker who was killed in 2019 while on the job, according to court documents.

The family of LeRoy Garrison Jr., who was killed in Mt. Airy in 2019, reached the half of a million dollar settlement agreement with the city on Aug. 24, the documents show.

The attorneys representing his family will get $166,666.66 from the settlement, per the agreement.

The remaining $333,333.34 is going to several of Garrison’s family members, according to the documents.

The settlement comes with the agreement the family will not file a lawsuit.

Garrison was 48 years old and was alone as he worked to install a police surveillance camera in Mt. Airy when came into contact with live wires.

He was electrocuted and died at the scene.

Following his death, a report from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation found the City of Cincinnati violated 12 regulations in connection with Garrison’s death.

