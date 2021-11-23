Celebration of Lights
Augusta mayor pleads guilty to OVI

Michael Taylor
Michael Taylor(Mason County Regional Detention Center)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ky. (WXIX) - Augusta Mayor Michael Taylor pleaded guilty to an Alford plea after being arrested and charged with OVI.

The 72-year-old was arrested on Nov. 14.

Taylor was elected to the mayor’s office in 2018.

According to his traffic citation, Taylor failed to stop at two intersections on Minerva Drive. Once pulled over, the officer said Taylor “mentioned he was sorry and did not realize he had disregarded to the stop signs.”

The citation states the officer noticed Taylor appeared to be sweating and his eyes were bloodshot.

When asked if he had consumed any alcohol he said he had “2 beers.”

The officer said he detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage and administered field sobriety tests where he had a difficult time following instructions, according to the citation.

Taylor submitted to a breathalyzer and tested with a blood-alcohol level of .103.

According to court documents he was sentenced to 30 days time served. His license is suspended until the Department of Transportation clears him and will be on probation for two years.

Taylor was also given a $300 fine.

