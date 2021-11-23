Celebration of Lights
Christ Hospital cooks up special Thanksgiving onesie for newborns

Picture of baby Sophia, daughter of Julie and Michael.
Picture of baby Sophia, daughter of Julie and Michael.(Christ Hospital)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Christ Hospital Health Network is celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday.

In partnership with Frisch’s Big Boy, all babies born on Thanksgiving at their Mt. Auburn and Liberty birthing centers will receive this “Fresh Out of the Oven” onesie.

Parents will also get a Frisch’s goodie bag that includes items like a Frisch’s bib, Frisch’s coffee and coupons.

The “Fresh Out of the Oven” onesies are the latest in their line of limited-edition designs given out to newborns on special days of the year.

