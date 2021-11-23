Cincinnati civil rights attorney sues for man wrongfully held in mental hospital 32 months

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A veteran Cincinnati civil rights attorney is part of a team of lawyers suing on behalf of a man wrongly held in a mental hospital for more than two years.

Al Gerhardstein says Joshua Spriestersbach seeks reforms at all levels to benefit mentally ill and houseless peoples that interact with the police.

In a case that made national headlines, Spriestersbach was houseless and in line for a free meal when he was wrongly arrested for another man’s crimes in 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

He was held for 32 months in a mental hospital and forcibly medicate during much of that time before his release in January 2020.

A petition from the Hawaii Innocence Project already is pending to correct the records so he isn’t arrested again on the other man’s open warrant for drug-related offenses.

The state has not yet responded to that case or acted to solve the problem.

Now, a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Monday alleges he was ignored by the arresting officers, the jail guards, his public defenders and his doctors.

Spriestersbach, Gerhardstein and his other lawyers say they want to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone again.

“Our goal includes structural reforms at the arresting agency, jail, public defender and hospital to ensure that clients are properly identified, their own words are given weight, and that errors once made are promptly corrected – this is particularly needed for houseless and mentally ill people like Joshua,” Gerhardstein said Monday.

Gerhardstein is known for securing systemic reforms in prisons, jails, and law enforcement, most recently in the Kyle Plush wrongful death case against the city of Cincinnati - and subsequent $6 million settlement.

He also was lead counsel in a case that led to the 2015 landmark Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage across the nation, Obergefell vs. Hodges.

