Family fears worst for Cincinnati woman missing for 10 days

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A family is asking for help finding a Cincinnati woman with whom they haven’t had contact since September.

Cincinnati police officially declared 43-year-old Desirey Hughes on Nov. 12. They say she was last seen on Baltimore Avenue in North Fairmount.

The last time Melanie Luken saw her sister was in February of this year. The last time she heard from her was mid-September.

The family has been so worried they’ve resorted to calling coroner’s offices and searching on jail websites. They still don’t know where Hughes is.

“It’s been hell,” Luken said. “It’s been real-life hell.”

Luken says it’s not like Hughes to cut off contact with her and her daughter, Hughes’ niece, Savannah Pelcha.

“She has not contacted me since the middle of September, and that’s not like her,” Pelcha said.

The mother and daughter are taking care of Hughes’ 12-year-old daughter, Kyhra, who’s anxious not knowing where her mother is.

“It’s been a while since I talked to her, and now she’s not contacting my cousin, which she usually does, and it scares me,” Kyhra said.

Kyhra described her mother as a “kind and sweet” woman who can be “feisty at times.”

Police say Hughes is wanted for drug charges, but her family is asking people in the community for some empathy, as all they want is to find their loved one.

“Just because she has some drug addiction problems doesn’t mean she’s a bad person,” Luken said. “Like, she’s still loved. She still has kids that love her. She still has a family that loves her.”

Luken says she’s heard some upsetting rumors about what might have happened. She says she just wants closure.

“I want my sister brought home, alive or if she’s deceased, be brought home so she can be laid to rest peacefully,” she said.

Hughes is described as 4′11″ and 12 lbs. with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has tattoos on her shoulder, back and calf.

If you’ve seen her, you’re urged to call Cincinnati Police District 3 at (513) 263-8300.

