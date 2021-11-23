Celebration of Lights
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office warns of holiday text scam

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a holiday scam coming in the form of text messages.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a holiday scam coming in the form of text messages.(Federal Bureau of Investigation)
By Chris Riva
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a holiday scam coming in the form of text messages.

The sheriff’s office says a woman received a text from a person who she thought was her pastor.

The scammer asked for Amazon gift cards to help the less fortunate this holiday season.

So, she thought she was sending $300 worth back to her pastor, but when he asked for more, she got suspicious. She then called the pastor, only to find out he never sent the initial text.

Tech expert Dave Hatter offered some advice on how you can avoid falling victim to scams like this.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office issues holiday text scam warning
Double-whammy of supply shortages, inflation impacting local restaurants
OSP to outfit every trooper with body camera system
