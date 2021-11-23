Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office warns of holiday text scam

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a holiday scam coming in the form of text messages.

The sheriff’s office says a woman received a text from a person who she thought was her pastor.

The scammer asked for Amazon gift cards to help the less fortunate this holiday season.

So, she thought she was sending $300 worth back to her pastor, but when he asked for more, she got suspicious. She then called the pastor, only to find out he never sent the initial text.

Tech expert Dave Hatter offered some advice on how you can avoid falling victim to scams like this.

