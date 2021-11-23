North College Hill police, business hand out 200 turkeys to families

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The North College Hill Police Department along with a new local business, The Hair Palace, gave away 216 turkeys on Monday, changing Thanksgiving for everyone involved.

The general manager of The Hair Palace, Yahya Shaibi got involved when Lt. Frank Petrocelli told Shaibi how the police department previously partnered with Kroger and collected four cruisers full of groceries for local families for Thanksgiving.

Yahya recognized that there was more that could be done for the community and was eager to help.

Yahya came to Lt. Petrocelli and told him he was willing to get 200 turkeys to give to local families for Thanksgiving, completely out of his own pocket.

According to Lt. Petrocelli, Yahya and most of his crew at the Hair Palace do not typically celebrate Thanksgiving.

“It was refreshing for me to work with a local business that wanted to give back to the community to help during a Holiday that they do not even celebrate. That is someone who cares,” Petrocelli said.

