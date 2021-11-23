Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

North College Hill police, business hand out 200 turkeys to families

NCH PD hands out 200 turkeys
NCH PD hands out 200 turkeys(NCH PD)
By Lauren Artino
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The North College Hill Police Department along with a new local business, The Hair Palace, gave away 216 turkeys on Monday, changing Thanksgiving for everyone involved.

The general manager of The Hair Palace, Yahya Shaibi got involved when Lt. Frank Petrocelli told Shaibi how the police department previously partnered with Kroger and collected four cruisers full of groceries for local families for Thanksgiving.

Yahya recognized that there was more that could be done for the community and was eager to help.

Yahya came to Lt. Petrocelli and told him he was willing to get 200 turkeys to give to local families for Thanksgiving, completely out of his own pocket.

According to Lt. Petrocelli, Yahya and most of his crew at the Hair Palace do not typically celebrate Thanksgiving.

“It was refreshing for me to work with a local business that wanted to give back to the community to help during a Holiday that they do not even celebrate. That is someone who cares,” Petrocelli said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rape victim’s signal for help leads to arrest of captor at Blue Ash hotel, court docs say
Rape victim’s signal for help leads to arrest of captor at Blue Ash hotel, court docs say
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Lauren Wood
Woman throws scalding coffee in face of Frisch’s worker, police say
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A 16-year-old boy was shot and hurt in Mt. Healthy Sunday night, police say.
Teen shot in Mt. Healthy

Latest News

This is the first of three coat distribution events.
St. Vincent De Paul’s first winter coat distribution taking place this weekend
Holiday Food Distribution at the Freestore Foodbank
Freestore Foodbank teams up with Reds Community Fund for Thanksgiving meal distribution
Holiday Food Distribution at the Freestore Foodbank
The Freestore Foodbank’s holiday distribution continues
bearcats
UC to recognize student, faculty and staff veterans