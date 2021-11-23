Springdale police, family members seeking information in 2019 murder

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Two years after a teenager was killed in an armed robbery gone wrong, Springdale Police are pleading with members of the public to come forward with information.

The department is holding a press conference Nov. 23 to discuss the murder of Josue Lopez-Ramirez.

According to police, Lopez-Ramirez was killed outside of his home after picking his mother up from work the night before Thanksgiving in 2019.

Once Lopez-Ramirez pulled into a parking spot at their apartment complex, a vehicle blocked them in. Per police, three or four suspects then surrounded the 18-year-old and his mother.

“One came up to her, tried to grab her purse, so she was struggling with him, and while that was happening, at least two or three, two or three maybe, other males approached her son on the driver side of the car and began trying to pull him out,” Detective Molly Norris said. “He started trying to fight them off, tried to pull the door closed, and it was during that time when he was shot.”

First responders reported that they found Lopez-Ramirez slumped over the driver’s seat, lifeless in his mother’s arms. He died soon after at the hospital.

Lopez-Ramirez’s mother Roselia Ramirez survived the violent attack, but said the memories from that night still haunt her. Roselia, who speaks Spanish, spoke to FOX19 with the help of her daughter, Lidia Lopez, who acted as a translator.

“She saw my brother bleeding alive, and when she talked to him, he didn’t answer anything,” Lidia translated. “She lost hope. She lost hope.”

Lopez-Ramirez’s loved ones have described him as a hard worker who loved to play soccer. He came to the United States from Guatemala to help his mother.

“He was so nice,” Lidia said. “He always been telling me to be a nice person and stuff like that.”

Detective Norris said not long after the deadly shooting occurred, the investigation hit a standstill. They do have physical evidence, but limited suspect and vehicle descriptions. All they know is the suspects were believed to be wearing black clothing and showed up in a black vehicle.

Although similar robberies were reported before and after Lopez-Ramirez’s murder, police cannot say for certain if they are all connected.

“Even after trying to interview anybody we could think of that was a possible suspect, that had been prior history of robberies, anything like that, we didn’t get anywhere,” Norris said.

Both investigators and Lopez-Ramirez’s family want answers.

“She just wants justice for the people and to know what happened. That’s the only question that she has,” Lidia said, translating for her mother.

The police press conference is scheduled for Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Springdale Police at 513-346-5760 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040. Tips can be anonymous.

