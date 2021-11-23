Celebration of Lights
Suspect arrested for teen’s murder in South Fairmount, police say

Teen killed in shooting at a gas station in South Fairmount
Teen killed in shooting at a gas station in South Fairmount
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a teenager in South Fairmount on Nov. 7.

Joseph Bazel, 24, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated murder for the shooting of 17-year-old Kristopher Teetor, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Joseph Bazel
Joseph Bazel(Cincinnati Police Department)

Teetor was gunned down while pumping gas at a BP station between Harrison and Queen City avenues around 10:30 p.m., police said.

The teen was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say he later died.

FOX19 NOW talked with the victim’s sister, Kierra Teetor, after her youngest brother was killed.

Sister devastated after losing teenage brother in South Fairmount shooting

Kierra remembers her younger brother as respectful, kind, sweet and helpful.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

