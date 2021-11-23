Suspect arrested for teen’s murder in South Fairmount, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a teenager in South Fairmount on Nov. 7.

Joseph Bazel, 24, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated murder for the shooting of 17-year-old Kristopher Teetor, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Joseph Bazel (Cincinnati Police Department)

Teetor was gunned down while pumping gas at a BP station between Harrison and Queen City avenues around 10:30 p.m., police said.

The teen was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say he later died.

FOX19 NOW talked with the victim’s sister, Kierra Teetor, after her youngest brother was killed.

Kierra remembers her younger brother as respectful, kind, sweet and helpful.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.