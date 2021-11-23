Traveling through CVG this Thanksgiving? Tips to get you where you need to go with ease

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Travelers saw long lines and TSA wait times the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. However, those lines cleared up quickly as security teams worked to help people get to their destinations.

Here’s where you can check information on incoming/outgoing flights, TSA wait times and more.

CVG and AAA representatives say they expect the busiest travel days to be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

The busiest times are expected between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. The airport expects to see about 95% of the travel volume it saw in 2019.

AAA representatives say they anticipate 53 million people will hit the roads Wednesday through Sunday across the country.

In Ohio, more than two million people will take a trip. AAA expects to help out more than 400,000 stranded travelers over this 5-day stretch. Because of that, representatives say it’s even more important to give your car a good checkup before you hit the road.

FOX19 NOW checked in with TSA representatives about concerns over a shortage of TSA workers, due to vaccine mandates. Here’s what they told us :

“Approximately 93 percent of TSA employees are in compliance with today’s (Monday 11/22) deadline for the federal employee vaccine mandate and exemption requirements. TSA does not anticipate that the federal employee vaccine mandate will in any way impact the agency’s ability to staff for Thanksgiving travel.

TSA expects to screen about 20 million passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday. That is the national trend in terms of volume, so airports will be busy. What is important for travelers to know is that the airport will see nearly back to pre-pandemic volume so it is important for them to get to the airport early, expect it to be crowded and to pack some patience and wear a mask.

After the deadline, there will be a period of counseling and education for unvaccinated employees.”

