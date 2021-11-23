Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Traveling through CVG this Thanksgiving? Tips to get you where you need to go with ease

TSA lines were long at times on Tuesday, ahead of the busiest days for Thanksgiving travel.
TSA lines were long at times on Tuesday, ahead of the busiest days for Thanksgiving travel.(Lauren Artino)
By Lauren Artino
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Travelers saw long lines and TSA wait times the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. However, those lines cleared up quickly as security teams worked to help people get to their destinations.

Here’s where you can check information on incoming/outgoing flights, TSA wait times and more.

The lines were long but quickly cleared.
The lines were long but quickly cleared.(Lauren Artino)

CVG and AAA representatives say they expect the busiest travel days to be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

The busiest times are expected between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. The airport expects to see about 95% of the travel volume it saw in 2019.

AAA representatives say they anticipate 53 million people will hit the roads Wednesday through Sunday across the country.

In Ohio, more than two million people will take a trip. AAA expects to help out more than 400,000 stranded travelers over this 5-day stretch. Because of that, representatives say it’s even more important to give your car a good checkup before you hit the road.

FOX19 NOW checked in with TSA representatives about concerns over a shortage of TSA workers, due to vaccine mandates. Here’s what they told us :

“Approximately 93 percent of TSA employees are in compliance with today’s (Monday 11/22) deadline for the federal employee vaccine mandate and exemption requirements. TSA does not anticipate that the federal employee vaccine mandate will in any way impact the agency’s ability to staff for Thanksgiving travel.

TSA expects to screen about 20 million passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday. That is the national trend in terms of volume, so airports will be busy. What is important for travelers to know is that the airport will see nearly back to pre-pandemic volume so it is important for them to get to the airport early, expect it to be crowded and to pack some patience and wear a mask.

After the deadline, there will be a period of counseling and education for unvaccinated employees.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rape victim’s signal for help leads to arrest of captor at Blue Ash hotel, court docs say
Rape victim’s signal for help leads to arrest of captor at Blue Ash hotel, court docs say
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Lauren Wood
Woman throws scalding coffee in face of Frisch’s worker, police say
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A 16-year-old boy was shot and hurt in Mt. Healthy Sunday night, police say.
Teen shot in Mt. Healthy

Latest News

Picture of baby Sophia, daughter of Julie and Michael.
Christ Hospital cooks up special Thanksgiving onesie for newborns
Damian Hollis
Woman faces arson charge in West End fire that caused $100K in damage, displaced 4 residents
NCH PD hands out 200 turkeys
North College Hill police, business hand out 200 turkeys to families
Sixteen residents were displaced and one was hospitalized by a Reading apartment fire Monday...
16 displaced, 1 hospitalized in Reading fire