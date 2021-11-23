Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Woman faces arson charge in West End fire that caused $100K in damage, displaced 4 residents

Damian Hollis
Damian Hollis(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 21-year-old woman is under arrest on an aggravated arson charge in connection with a West End fire Monday night that caused $100,000 in damage and displaced four people overnight.

Damian Hollis created a “substantial risk of physical harm” to two people at the home in the 800 block of Dayton Street shortly after 10 pm., Cincinnati Fire Specialist Stephen Metz wrote in her criminal complaint.

When firefighters arrived, they reported seeing a large amount of fire coming from the second floor.

They say the layout of the building made gaining access to the fire difficult, but they were able to overcome those obstacles and get the fire under control within a few minutes.

All areas of the building were searched, and fire crews determined everyone was able to exit safely, the fire department said in a news release.

There were smoke detectors in the building, but it’s not certain if they operated and alerted residents before being disabled by the heat of the blaze, according to the fire department.

Hollis was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, jail records show.

She is scheduled to appear before a judge at 9 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rape victim’s signal for help leads to arrest of captor at Blue Ash hotel, court docs say
Rape victim’s signal for help leads to arrest of captor at Blue Ash hotel, court docs say
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Lauren Wood
Woman throws scalding coffee in face of Frisch’s worker, police say
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A 16-year-old boy was shot and hurt in Mt. Healthy Sunday night, police say.
Teen shot in Mt. Healthy

Latest News

Picture of baby Sophia, daughter of Julie and Michael.
Christ Hospital cooks up special Thanksgiving onesie for newborns
TSA lines were long at times on Tuesday, ahead of the busiest days for Thanksgiving travel.
Traveling through CVG this Thanksgiving? Tips to get you where you need to go with ease
NCH PD hands out 200 turkeys
North College Hill police, business hand out 200 turkeys to families
Sixteen residents were displaced and one was hospitalized by a Reading apartment fire Monday...
16 displaced, 1 hospitalized in Reading fire