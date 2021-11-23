Woman faces arson charge in West End fire that caused $100K in damage, displaced 4 residents

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 21-year-old woman is under arrest on an aggravated arson charge in connection with a West End fire Monday night that caused $100,000 in damage and displaced four people overnight.

Damian Hollis created a “substantial risk of physical harm” to two people at the home in the 800 block of Dayton Street shortly after 10 pm., Cincinnati Fire Specialist Stephen Metz wrote in her criminal complaint.

When firefighters arrived, they reported seeing a large amount of fire coming from the second floor.

They say the layout of the building made gaining access to the fire difficult, but they were able to overcome those obstacles and get the fire under control within a few minutes.

All areas of the building were searched, and fire crews determined everyone was able to exit safely, the fire department said in a news release.

There were smoke detectors in the building, but it’s not certain if they operated and alerted residents before being disabled by the heat of the blaze, according to the fire department.

Hollis was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, jail records show.

She is scheduled to appear before a judge at 9 a.m.

