Woman throws scalding coffee in face of Frisch’s worker, police say

The employee says the woman ambushed her at work, threw hot coffee in her face and gouged her eye.
Lauren Wood
Lauren Wood(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Brian Planalp and Courtney King
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman faces an assault charge after police say she threw a cup of scalding hot coffee at a Frisch’s employee before gouging one of the victim’s eyes.

The incident happened on Nov. 8 at the Frisch’s on Bridgetown Road.

The alleged victim told police 38-year-old Lauren Wood, a former Frisch’s worker, waited for her to show up to work then came to an employee-only area and began yelling at her.

The manager, according to the alleged victim, tried to step between them. Wood then allegedly threw the cup of hot coffee over the manager’s shoulder. The coffee struck the victim in the chest, face and eyes, police say.

A physical altercation followed, during which Wood “thrust her finger” into the victim’s left eye, according to a police affidavit.

Wood left the Frisch’s before officers arrived, police say.

The victim told the Cheviot police officers who arrived at the scene that she couldn’t open her left eye and that her face was burning. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Wood was arraigned on Monday on one count of felonious assault. The judge set her bond amount at ten percent of $5,000.

Her next court date is Dec. 1.

