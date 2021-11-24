Celebration of Lights
2 NKY police officers injured in pursuit of stolen car

Troy Wilson
Troy Wilson(Kenton County Detention Center)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - Two officers were injured during a pursuit of a stolen car that ended in a crash in Villa Hills early Wednesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the area of Sunglow Drive around 1 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

When officers arrived, the car fled from the area at a high rate of speed nearly striking an oncoming vehicle, according to the Villa Hills Police Department.

Officers tried to pull over the driver but said he refused to stop.

According to the department, the driver was “outrageous and reckless” and they thought he may have been driving intoxicated or impaired.

Due to the circumstances, officers initiated a pursuit of the 1999 Honda Accord that was confirmed to be stolen out of Cincinnati.

During the pursuit through several Villa Hills Streets, the department said the driver intentionally struck and disabled a Fort Mitchell Police Department’s patrol vehicle that was assisting officers with the fleeing vehicle.

They said the vehicle then left the roadway and traveled through lawns and yards on Collins Road and struck a fence of a residence off Collins Road and Cecelia Drive.

The driver fled from the vehicle on foot.

Villa Hills Police Department deployed their K9 unit and the suspect, 27-year-old Troy Wilson, was apprehended.

Wilson was arrested and charged with numerous offenses including fleeing or evading police, assault on a police officer, receiving stolen property and OVI.

One officer from Forth Mitchell and one officer from Villa Hills suffered minor injuries. Both were treated and released from the hospital.

Wilson is currently being held at the Kenton County Detention Center.

